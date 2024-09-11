Did Kamala Harris sound like Obama in debate against Donald Trump? ‘Her earrings’ spark theories

Kamala Harris's debate performance drew praise. However, her earrings, which resembled Nova HT Audio earphones, prompted theories of Obama’s help. At ABC News Presidential debate Harris effectively challenged Trump, who struggled against her pointed criticisms.

Written By Sayantani
Published11 Sep 2024, 02:47 PM IST
US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks during a presidential debate with former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 10, 2024.
US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks during a presidential debate with former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 10, 2024. (AFP)

Kamala Harris Vs Donald Trump debate: Donald Trump beat Kamala Harris in a virtual coin toss before their presidential debate – but that’s about all he won. The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, seemingly bested the debate; she tried to throw Trump off his game. He repeatedly took the bait. However, there is now contention if 'Kamala sounded a lot like Obama'.

Barack Obama, the 44th President of United States of America.

Netizens have been abuzz with speculations that Kamala Harris may have had help from former US president Obama during the ABC News Presidential debate. Kamala Harris baited Donald Trump for nearly all of the 1 hour and 45 minutes of their first and potentially only debate on Tuesday night – and Trump took every bit of it.

How could Obama have helped Harris during a live debate?

Netizens have flagged her earrings!

One X (formerly Twitter) user Aravind, has said, "I think Kamala did a great job tonight in the debate against Trump, who I think is a great orator and debator himself. But her earrings intrigued me a lot. May be because I got reminded of similar looking ones from some tech article on an earphone that looks like earrings."

The post shared a screenshot of Nova HT Audio earphones resembling earrings. It claimed that those earphones and Kamala Harris' earrings had an eerie similarity, fostering theories of Obama's help.

The post shared a screenshot of Nova HT Audio earphones resembling earrings. It claimed that those earphones and Kamala Harris' earrings had an eerie similarity, fostering theories of Obama's help.

Another X account 'Emergent Perspective' posted, “If you think Kamala sounded a lot like Obama tonight...she probably did. BUSTED! Compare NOVA H1 Audio Earrings to the ones she had on tonight...”

On Tuesday, Kamala Harris had prepared extensively for their debate, and peppered nearly every answer with a comment designed to enrage former president Donald Trump.

Harris told Trump that world leaders were laughing at him, and military leaders called him a “disgrace.” She called Trump “weak” and “wrong.” She said 81 million voters fired Trump – the number that voted for President Joe Biden in 2020.

“Clearly, he’s having a very difficult time processing that,” she said.

The debate also won Kamala Harris, singer Taylor Swift's endorsement. Swift posted on Instagram that she was backing the Democratic ticket. She signed her post “Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady” — a reference to controversial comments by Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, that have alienated many women.

First Published:11 Sep 2024, 02:47 PM IST
