Kamala Harris to defeat Donald Trump to become the next US President? Nostradamus of US polls says…

Updated8 Oct 2024, 07:24 AM IST
This combination of pictures created on September 6, 2024 shows former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L)
This combination of pictures created on September 6, 2024 shows former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L)

The US Presidential Elections 2024 are nearly a month away, and poll analysts and other experts have already started weighing in on the possibility of a change in sentiments due to an October surprise. Rejecting the hype around the phenomena, American election forecaster Allan Lichtman, has predicted the victory of Democrat candidate Kamala Harris against Republican Donald Trump.

Lichtman is popularly known as the “Nostradamus of US presidential polls” because of his accurate poll prediction over the past few decades. The American University history professor has an unbeatable track record of accurate predictions of the US Presidential Elections, as he has correctly called all but one election since 1984.

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 07:24 AM IST
