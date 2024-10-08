Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Us News/  Kamala Harris to defeat Donald Trump to become the next US President? Nostradamus of US polls says…

Kamala Harris to defeat Donald Trump to become the next US President? Nostradamus of US polls says…

Livemint

Kamala Harris will win US Presidential Elections 2024: Nostradamus of US polls, makes big statement about October surprise

This combination of pictures created on September 6, 2024 shows former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L)

The US Presidential Elections 2024 are nearly a month away, and poll analysts and other experts have already started weighing in on the possibility of a change in sentiments due to an October surprise. Rejecting the hype around the phenomena, American election forecaster Allan Lichtman, has predicted the victory of Democrat candidate Kamala Harris against Republican Donald Trump.

Lichtman is popularly known as the “Nostradamus of US presidential polls" because of his accurate poll prediction over the past few decades. The American University history professor has an unbeatable track record of accurate predictions of the US Presidential Elections, as he has correctly called all but one election since 1984.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.