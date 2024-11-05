Kamala Harris US Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate and US Vice President, is in the presidential race against former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump. The electorates will decide today who would be the 47th President of the United States – the world's largest economy. The results would potentially impact markets and economies worldwide.
Who is Kamala Harris?
Kamala Harris is the first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent to be contesting US presidential polls. The 60-year-old candidate has South Asian roots which trace back to her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, who came from Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu.
What Kamala Harris' win means for India?
A potential Kamala Harris administration could foster bilateral relationship between the two countries, owing to her Indian background and favourable foreign policy priorities. It is unclear how Kamala Harris will respond to tariffs, but her agenda had emphasisesed on taxing the rich and giving breaks to the middle class.
According to experts, if Kamala Harris is voted to power, she will carry forward most of the trade policies established under the outgoing Joe Biden administration and strengthen diplomatic, economic and cultural ties. The cooperation in strategy, defence, trade, health, and climate change may continue as witnessed during the Biden administration, they said.
The target areas of these policies include economic resilience, domestic manufacturing, and reduction in reliance on global supply chains. It is expected that Kamala Harris will resonate with India’s strategic interests and continue the legacy of US' firm stance against Russian war in Ukraine. The former prosecutor and US senator may also play a decisive role to curb Chinese influence in Asia.
However, President Biden’s ‘accommodating’ approach towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government may witness a bit of divergence, considering Kamala Harris' reservations as a senator over revocation of Article 370, that took away Jammu and Kashmir's special status in August 2019.
When to check results?
Typically, US news outlets start projections soon after the polls close on Election night - November 5 evening in the US and November 6 morning in India.
A candidate must secure at least 270 of the 538 votes (Electoral College) to become President of the United States. However, if the contest is very close in swing states and in case of large postal ballots count, the overall winner may not be clear for hours or even days after Election night.
As per many pollsters, the fierce race is effectively tied. The 47th US President will be inaugurated on January 6 next year.
The world awaits the answer to a major question on November 5 (evening).
Will America see for the first time a woman being voted to power or welcome second Presidential term for Donald Trump?
Kamala Harris US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Donald Trump administration could be beneficial for India when compared with the one led by Kamala Harris, according to a report by global financial services group Nomura.
The report said, “A possible friction in bilateral trade due to Trump’s policies could be outweighed by supply chain benefits, and India will be a relative beneficiary due to its domestic demand-driven growth model and benefits from lower commodity prices, supply chain shifts and foreign policy."
Kamala Harris US Election Results 2024 LIVE: The seven key swing states include Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Arizona and Georgia. These swing states bear a history of fluctuation between Democratic and Republican candidates.
Kamala Harris US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Political analyst at Chatham House and a British think tank based in London, Dr Chietigj Bajpaee said, “Questions about a potential Kamala Harris administration will revolve around how much continuity or change there will be from the Biden administration regarding policy and personnel."