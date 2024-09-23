Kamala Harris’ VP pick Tim Walz faces netizens’ backlash after latest gaffe at Pennsylvania event: ‘We can’t afford…’

Tim Walz, Minnesota Governor and Democratic Vice Presidential candidate, faced backlash following a gaffe he made during his speech at a rally in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

Social media was abuzz following this major blunder and fiercely ridiculed the politician.

Soon after Vice President Kamala Harris announced Tim Walz as her running mate, the VP pick was pilloried by conservative politicians and supporters. Ahead of the 2024 US Presidential polls, social media was flooded with harsh remarks mocking Tim Walz.

What was so strange in Tim Walz's speech on Saturday? During the September 21 rally, Tim Walz discussed gun violence and launched a scathing attack on former US President Donald Trump and his VP pick, JD Vance. He also hit out at Project 2025.

However, his remarks were overshadowed by his gaffe.

Also Read | Democratic VP candidate Tim Walz unhurt after Milwaukee motorcade crash

Tim Walz made a confusing statement, “We can’t afford four more years of this.” Netizens were in a frenzy and suggested that he was campaigning for Republican candidate Donald Trump now.

Pointing at a rallygoer in the crowd after a brief distraction, Tim Walz said, “I’ll bring her home here quick, folks: Look, Kamala Harris made it clear these guys want to instil fear,” Fox News reported. He added, “They want to tell you that [you should] just get over it; it’s a fact of life. This is the way it is."

Continuing his speech, Tim Walz, referring to Kamala Harris, said, "She has said it doesn’t have to be this way. It doesn’t have to be this way. We can’t afford four more years of this.”

Also Read | Tim Walz Leads Democratic Rising Stars Targeting Trump During Convention

This confusing statement drew massive criticism for Kamala Harris' running mate. A social media account handled by Trump’s campaign, Trump War Room, roasting the Minnesota Governor, remarked, "WALZ FINALLY TELLS THE TRUTH: ‘We can’t afford four more years’ of Kamala Harris.”

Taking to social media platform X, Sky News host and political commentator Rita Panahi wrote, “Dude is campaigning for Trump now?” Donald Trump's son also ridiculed “I’m with Him/Tim” and pinned the post at the top of his X feed.

Also Read | Tim Walz’s Progressive Policies Spark Debate Back Home in Minnesota