Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Check who leads the race to White House ahead of US Elections

  • According to polls, in swing-states of Pennsylvania and Michigan, Kamala Harris has significant leads over Donald Trump for the November 5 elections.

Livemint
Updated21 Sep 2024, 09:39 PM IST
US Vice President Kamala Harris and former US President Donald Trump
US Vice President Kamala Harris and former US President Donald Trump

With less than 45 days left for US Presidential elections, a new poll shows that Democrat nominee Kamala Harris is leading over Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump.

Harris has increased her lead over Trump by 2.6 points, according to Guardian's 10-day polling averages. Whereas, Kamala Harris has overwhelmingly impressed voters. She has, however, failed to seize a decisive advantage so far in the presidential campaign, as per The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer and Siena College poll.

 

In swing-states of Pennsylvania and Michigan, Kamala Harris has significant leads over Donald Trump for the November 5 elections.

Quinnipiac University's latest poll of likely voters shows that Harris is leading ex-president Trump 51 percent to 45 percent in Pennsylvania, and tops him 50-45 percent in Michigan, two states in the post-industrial Rust Belt in the American Midwest and Northeast, reported AFP.

Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin were key to Biden's win, especially Pennsylvania which stitched Biden's win. They used to be Republican, but Biden flipped their decision in 2020.

Arizona and Georgia are Republican stronghold. Georgia and Arizona had supported Republican presidential candidates for decades. Georgia last voted blue in 1992, and Arizona in 1996.

Citing an amalgam of polls on survey tracker RealClearPolitics.com, AFP reported that Trump leads narrowly in the so-called Sun Belt states of Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina.

 

Terming Harris’s lead in Pennsylvania while tying with Trump nationwide “a puzzle,” the New York Times’s chief polling analyst Nate Cohn said, “Over the last month, a lot of these polls show Harris doing relatively poorly nationwide, but doing well in the Northern battleground state.”

“Harris may not have gained much, but her campaign will surely be happy with the result in Pennsylvania. The national result, on the other hand, is quite favorable for Trump (that’s the head-scratching part we’re about to examine). But our elections are decided by the Electoral College, and no state figures more prominently in the electoral math than Pennsylvania,” argued Nate Cohn in an article.

 

Kamala Harris became the Democratic Party's presidential candidate after Joe Biden ended his re-election bid following a debate with Trump, which also raised concerns over his health.

In the recently held presidential debate, Harris and Trump both were on the defensive in a combative while targetting each other on several issues including abortion, economy, China, Ukraine-Russia war and Israel-Gaza conflict.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

First Published:21 Sep 2024, 09:39 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsKamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Check who leads the race to White House ahead of US Elections

