Kamala Harris vs. Donald Trump: Closest US Presidential race in 60 years as in-person voting begins

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump remained neck-and-neck in polls as US voters began casting their ballots over the weekend. Neither candidate has so far managed to secure an advantage of five points or more in the national polling — making the closest White House race in over 60 years.

According to a recent CNN Poll of Polls, Kamala Harris is currently ahead of Donald Trump by 3 points — a precarious edge that does not provide any assurance for Harris. Reports suggest that the the average difference between the polls on the eve of the election and the Election Day result has been 3 points since 1948.

Poll data released by CBS News on Sunday indicated that the vice president had moved “to the slightest of edges” across the battleground states — up from a 50-50 tie in August. She is also up 4 points nationally against Donald Trump. The NBC News poll also revealed a similar state of affairs with Harris placed ahead of Trump by 5 points.

A New York Times/Siena College poll however painted a somewhat contradictory picture on Monday with Trump outpacing Harris in the battleground states of Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina. According to the poll, Trump bested his Democratic rival 50% to 45% in Arizona last week, 49% to 45% in Georgia and 49% to 47% in North Carolina.