Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Thailand’s baby hippo Moo Deng ‘predicts’ 2024 US election winner | Watch

  As per AtlasIntel's latest poll, Moo Deng's guess backs all the polls as Republican Donald Trump leads the predictions.

Updated5 Nov 2024, 03:09 PM IST
This screengrab taken from handout video footage released by Khao Kheow Open Zoo on November 4, 2024 shows Moo Deng (L), a four-month-old pygmy hippo who has recently become a viral internet sensation, eating a dish of carved fruit with Donald Trump's name in Thai, with its mother Joana (R) in their enclosure at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Bburi province. (Photo by Khao Kheow Open Zoo / AFP)
This screengrab taken from handout video footage released by Khao Kheow Open Zoo on November 4, 2024 shows Moo Deng (L), a four-month-old pygmy hippo who has recently become a viral internet sensation, eating a dish of carved fruit with Donald Trump’s name in Thai, with its mother Joana (R) in their enclosure at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Bburi province. (Photo by Khao Kheow Open Zoo / AFP) (AFP)

Amid the momentum of the United States Presidential elections has evolved, a baby pygmy hippopotamus from Thailand – Moo Deng – has taken the role of a prophet, reported NDTV.

According to the report, the baby hippo has chosen the winner in the neck-to-neck race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris.

A viral video has become viral. In it, Moo Deng is called out of water, with food as the bait. The baby hippo is given two watermelons with candidates' names written over them, and it was noted which one he opted for. In both the fruit basket, made using a watermelon shell, the baby hippo chose his winner – Donald Trump.

The video was recorded at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand's Si Racha. As per AtlasIntel's latest poll, Moo Deng's guess backs all the polls as Trump leads the predictions.

Poll surveys show that around 49 per cent of the respondents said they would vote for Donald Trump and the Republican candidate holds a 1.8 per cent vote lead over his counterpart Democrat candidate Kamala Harris.

Also, renowned economist Christophe Barraud, known as the 'world's most accurate economist', has forecasted Donald Trump's victory.

About Moo Deng:

Moo Deng was born in July 2024 and is a celebrity hippo. She became an internet sensation following her playful antics that were posted on TikTok and Instagram.

She also became more famous after her video of 'moonwalk' which reminiscences American singer-dancer Michael Jackson's iconic dance move.

Moo Deng's name translates to “bouncy pork” in Thai and due to her popularity, the zoo's revenue hiked by 4-fold.

Moo Deng has proved a particular hit in the United States recently, where comedian Bowen Yang portrayed her in a ‘Saturday Night Live’ comedy sketch. She also beat both Trump and Harris in an unofficial presidential poll run by "The Tonight Show", taking 93 percent of the vote.

With agency inputs. 

First Published:5 Nov 2024, 03:09 PM IST
