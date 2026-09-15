Kamala Harris vs Gavin Newsom in 2028? Here's what California Governor said about his presidential bid

The race for the US midterm elections is getting closer, with the elections scheduled for 3 November. At the same time, US politicians are gearing up for another race that will begin immediately after the midterms conclude: the 2028 presidential election.

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As US President Donald Trump serves his second and final term in office, voters could once again be inclined towards the Democrats. Some of the party's strongest candidates could emerge as possible contenders, including former Vice President Kamala Harris and California Governor Gavin Newsom, who recently said that he would not run for president if Harris decides to.

Here's why California Governor Gavin Newsom won't run against Kamala Harris

In an interview with CNN, Newsom said that while he isn't sure whether his fellow San Francisco Democrat, Harris, would run again, he would not put her or himself through such a contest and would not waste everyone's time.

Elaborating further, Newsom said that while a contest between two Democrats would benefit Republicans the most, it would amount to a mutually destructive fight with no broader benefit or upside.

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When asked about Harris, who first contested the presidency in 2019 but dropped out before the 2020 election and later lost the 2024 contest to Donald Trump, the California Democrat acknowledged that there was a strong case for a contest with Harris. However, he said he would not put their overlapping support base in such a position, adding that both Democrats and Republicans would welcome such a race, but it would not happen.

However, Newsom did not rule out a presidential bid altogether. The California governor has been considering making a run for the US presidency in the upcoming election, putting him among the prominent Democrats who could potentially seek the party's nomination.

Also Read | Pete Hegseth shuts down reports of 2028 presidential run

What did Newsom say about his potential presidential bid? When asked how he decided to run for president, the California governor explained that while he has no experience in the process, he is going through it. When the CNN reporter pointed out that some people wanted Newsom to challenge former President Joe Biden in 2024, he said he wasn't ready at the time and believed that he would have been easily defeated.

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Elaborating further, Newsom said he did not have a strong enough reason to enter the race. He added that, over the last few election cycles, he had come across “leading candidates” who also lacked a strong reason to contest the race.

Additionally, the California governor stated that his wife and school-aged children would also have a say in his decision to run for US president, and if they did not agree, he would not consider it.

Newsom, who cannot seek another term as California governor due to term limits, has publicly indicated that he is considering a presidential run. He has also been working to expand his national presence, including by visiting swing states such as North Carolina to campaign ahead of the midterm elections.

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Meanwhile, former Vice President Kamala Harris said in April that she is “thinking” about a 2028 run.

However, it remains to be seen whether the two Democrats will find themselves on opposite sides of the 2028 race or whether one of them will ultimately decide not to run.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.