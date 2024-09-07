‘Kamala’s crime wave’: Donald Trump mocks police safety under Harris; accepts endorsement from police union

Former US President Donald Trump accepted an endorsement from the Fraternal Order of Police, North Carolina, and warned that the police were in ‘more danger’ than before because of policies supported by Kamala Harris

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published7 Sep 2024, 11:45 AM IST
Former US President Donald Trump accepted an endorsement from one of the nation’s most influential law enforcement lobbies on Friday. He also warned that the cops were in “more danger” than ever due to Vice President Kamala Harris's policies.

According to U.S Media reports, the Fraternal Order of Police(FOP), North Carolina, endorsed Donald Trump for the US Presidential Elections 2024. The FOP President, Patrick Yoes said that the police union was honoured to have the “former and future president” Donald Trump, and offered him their “enthusiastic endorsement.”

The former US President accepted the endorsement, and used the event to hint that police officers' were in danger under Democratic nominee Kamala Harris's governance. Highlighting the escalating risks for police officers, Trump stated, “It’s probably one of the most dangerous professions today, which is distressing to see.”

According to the FOP, as of July 31,2024, 223 officers had been shot in the line of duty. This marks a slight 2% decrease from the previous year. 31 officers had also been killed by gunfire during that same period. In 2023, 378 officers had been shot, with 46 losing their lives.

Trump also referenced recent shootings of officers in Milwaukee and the challenges faced by residents in crime-prone areas. He criticized the declining safety in urban areas, pointing out issues such as “filth,” “graffiti,” and widespread theft in cities like New York.

“I visit many families of police officers who are no longer with us. We need to restore the power and respect they rightfully deserve, and we will do that,” said Trump at the event.

During his address, Trump claimed that he had also received endorsements from New York police officers, though no official announcement has been made by any NYPD union. “They’re not supposed to endorse me, but they said, ‘We don’t care—we’re endorsing you anyway,’” stated Donald Trump.

Kamala Harris ‘unleashed bloodshed’

Trump used the endorsement event to contrast his strong stance on crime with what he called “Kamala’s crime wave.” He outlined his plan for a “war on crime in America,” which includes death penalty for those who kill police officers, and targeting drug gangs.

“Kamala Harris and the radical left have unleashed a devastating wave of bloodshed, crime, chaos, and misery upon our country,” said the former US President. He further added a touch of sarcasm, “Other than that, they’re actually doing quite well.”

Donald Trump further went on to attack Harris for her time as San Francisco’s district attorney. “She destroyed San Francisco," said Trump and mocked Harris by stating that people could steal as much as they wanted to, “up to $950 and nothing happens to you after that.”

