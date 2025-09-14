Kanas Shooting: Worlds of Fun theme park evacuated following a report of active firing

An incident of active shooting was reported at the Worlds of Fun on Saturday nigh, post which the theme park was evacuated, according to the Kansas City Police Department's report given to KCTV, a local television station of the city.

The Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) confirmed that the situation was reported to an off-duty officer by a person who heard the sound of possible gunshots at around 9:10 PM local time in the location.

KCPD and surrounding agencies responded to the complain due to the size of crowd present at the park. While on scene, the officers had to break up multiple disturbances officers due to several juveniles engaged in fights.

A video from the location surfaced shortly after the incident was reported, showing a large number of police personnel in their vehicles engaged in the response of quick evacuation.

The city police has confirmed that no serious injuries or fatalities have been reported so far. The police officers have also not not recovered any weapon in this case, causing them to not being able to determine the origin of the noise, which sounded like a gun shot by the complainant, said a news report by KCTV.

The incident occurred on the first night of Worlds of Fun’s Halloween Haunt, held in the lead-up t Halloween on October 31, 2025 like every year,

The theme park, Worlds of Fun is located at 4545 Worlds of Fun Ave, Kansas City, Missouri in the United States, just off I-435 near the Missouri River.

According to the news channel, the case is still active and and authorities are awaiting further developments and details.