Kansas City airport evacuated as authorities probe a potential threat — all you need to know

Portions of Kansas City International Airport were being evacuated Sunday afternoon as authorities looked into a potential threat, the Kansas City Aviation Department said, as reported by AP.

Airport spokesperson Jackson Overstreet said in an email that the threat was first reported at 11:15 a.m. local time and the entire terminal was evacuated. He said flights that have landed since then were being held on the taxiway.

Watch videos here:

Kansas Airport reacts In a post on X, Kansas City International Airport said, “The Kansas City Aviation Department is aware of a situation at Kansas City International Airport (MCI). As a precaution, the department has evacuated sections of the Airport Terminal.”

Airport Police are working with the FBI to substantiate any potential threat. Updates to follow, the post added.

Here's what FBI said FBI spokesperson Dixon Land said in an email to The Associated Press that the “FBI is aware of the incident and our personnel are working with airport and law enforcement officials to determine the credibility of the threat.”

Logan Hawley, 29, said he was waiting to board a flight to Texas when he noticed a swarm of police and K9 units inside the terminal.

“Suddenly there was an airport worker saying ‘immediately evacuate,’ people got up fast and rushed out of there,” Hawley said.

The group of roughly 2,000 people were ushered onto the tarmac.

A comparable event took place on New Year’s Eve in 2025, when air travellers were evacuated from the airport due to a reported “potential threat.” Authorities later confirmed that the threat was not credible, The Independent reported.

According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, the airport ranked as the 44th busiest in the U.S. in 2022, handling 4.7 million passengers that year.