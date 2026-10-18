Kansas soccer game turns deadly: At least two, including a child, killed, several injured after vehicle rams through

At least two people, including a child, were killed and several others were injured on Saturday (local time) after a vehicle drove through a soccer game at a city sports complex in Wichita, Kansas.

Wichita police said they took the driver into custody but did not provide further details about the suspect or say whether the incident was intentional. Two minors were also present in the vehicle, AP reported.

What we know so far Wichita Police Capt. Aaron Moses said 911 calls started coming in just before 3:30 p.m., with callers reporting that a vehicle had ploughed through a soccer game at Stryker Soccer Complex.

At a news conference, Moses said there were "multiple other casualties, with individuals transported to area hospitals." The number of people injured and the extent of their injuries were not immediately available, NBC News reported.

First responders found a child and an adult dead at the scene. Details about their ages were not immediately available. Authorities said there was no further threat to the public after police, fire and EMS personnel responded.

Wichita police said an investigation was underway to determine the motive behind the incident. In a statement posted on Facebook, the department appealed to the public to share any videos of the incident to help investigators.

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Wichita mayor, Kansas Governor express condolences Expressing condolences, Wichita Mayor Lily Wu wrote on her Facebook page, "I’m heartbroken by reports of a tragic incident at Stryker Sports Complex,” and added, "My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected, especially the children and families involved." She also advised people to avoid the area during the investigation.

In a statement, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said she was monitoring the situation and had offered state resources to Wu. Kelly added, "My condolences go out to the families of the victims, the survivors, and all those impacted by this event." She also said she was "very grateful” to first responders.

All events cancelled at Stryker Sports Complex: Officials According to its website, the city-owned Stryker Sports Complex has 11 turf fields that accommodate a range of sports. Wichita officials said all events at the venue were cancelled until further notice.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) said its flag football state championship and all other matches scheduled through the weekend were suspended. Expressing condolences, the association said it would announce details of the rescheduled matches on Monday.