Kansas weather alert: NWS Warns of severe thunderstorm and flood risk in Osage County

Parts of Kansas are under multiple weather alerts on Monday, April 27, 2026, as the National Weather Service (NWS) warns of potential severe thunderstorms and rising water levels.

According to the NWS Storm Prediction Center, Severe Thunderstorm Watch 156 remains in effect until 10:00 AM CDT for a large portion of eastern Kansas.

The watch includes counties such as Anderson, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jefferson, Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Lyon, Miami, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, Wabaunsee, and Wyandotte.

The NWS said atmospheric conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms across the region. These storms could produce damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes.

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A watch means severe weather is possible, and residents are advised to stay alert and monitor updates as conditions can change quickly.

Flood warning for Osage County In addition to the storm threat, the NWS Topeka has issued a Flood Warning for Salt Creek near Lyndon in Osage County.

The NWS reported that at 7:17 AM CDT, the water level at Salt Creek was 6.8 feet. However, levels are expected to rise significantly and exceed the flood stage of 10.0 feet later in the morning.

Forecasts from the NWS indicate the creek will crest at around 12.3 feet in the afternoon before gradually falling below flood stage later in the day.

Expected impact According to the NWS, the flooding is expected to be minor, but it may still impact low-lying areas, especially farmland near the Highway 75 bridge. At flood stage, water typically begins to spill into nearby fields.

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While major infrastructure damage is not anticipated, localised waterlogging and road hazards remain a concern.

Safety advisory The National Weather Service has urged residents to exercise caution. Motorists are strongly advised not to drive through flooded roads or around barricades, as even shallow water can pose serious risks.