Amid the media reports suggesting that rapper Kanye West and Bianca Censori might split up after walking nude on the Grammy Awards 2025 red carpet, the latest report by The Hollywood Reporter noted that these claims are completely “false”.

Kanye and Bianca's longtime representative, Milo Yiannopoulos told The Hollywood Reporter, “Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, preparing to celebrate Valentine's Day together. Any announcements regarding their private life will come directly from them, not from unverified rumours in the tabloid press.”

“Is this the fifth or sixth time the press has falsely reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I've lost count,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, a report from The Daily Mail claimed citing a closed source to the rapper, that Kanye West and Bianca Censori had split, with a legal filing to end their marriage expected soon.

TMZ referenced the Mail's report and added that the couple had contacted divorce attorneys in a Thursday morning news update.

What is the Grammys 2025 controversy? Censori, the 30-year-old former Yeezy staff member, sparked controversy at the Grammys on February 2 when she arrived on the red carpet in a long coat, only to drop it and reveal a nearly nude outfit underneath, featuring a sheer minidress and, seemingly, no underwear.

It was later explained that the look was intended to mimic the cover of West’s recent collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign (as Y$), Vultures 1, the report noted.

The rapper defended Censori's outfit, which became the most searched look after the Grammys. However, accusations arose suggesting he was treating his partner as a promotional tool.

Who is Bianca Censori? Censori, 30, gained public recognition after marrying West in December 2022, just one month after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalised. Initially joining Yeezy as an employee, she ultimately became Kayne West's spouse. Since their marriage, she has remained in the spotlight, frequently making headlines with her bold and unconventional fashion choices.

