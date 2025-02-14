Kanye West and Bianca Censori heading for divorce days after Grammys controversy? Here’s the truth

Reports of Kanye West and Bianca Censori splitting after the 2025 Grammys are false, according to their representative. They are in Los Angeles, preparing for Valentine's Day. Any news regarding their relationship will come directly from them, not from tabloids.

Updated14 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Amid the media reports suggesting that rapper Kanye West and Bianca Censori might split up after walking nude on the Grammy Awards 2025 red carpet, the latest report by The Hollywood Reporter noted that these claims are completely “false”.

Kanye and Bianca's longtime representative, Milo Yiannopoulos told The Hollywood Reporter, “Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, preparing to celebrate Valentine's Day together. Any announcements regarding their private life will come directly from them, not from unverified rumours in the tabloid press.”

“Is this the fifth or sixth time the press has falsely reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I've lost count,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, a report from The Daily Mail claimed citing a closed source to the rapper, that Kanye West and Bianca Censori had split, with a legal filing to end their marriage expected soon.

TMZ referenced the Mail's report and added that the couple had contacted divorce attorneys in a Thursday morning news update.

What is the Grammys 2025 controversy?

Censori, the 30-year-old former Yeezy staff member, sparked controversy at the Grammys on February 2 when she arrived on the red carpet in a long coat, only to drop it and reveal a nearly nude outfit underneath, featuring a sheer minidress and, seemingly, no underwear.

It was later explained that the look was intended to mimic the cover of West’s recent collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign (as Y$), Vultures 1, the report noted.

The rapper defended Censori's outfit, which became the most searched look after the Grammys. However, accusations arose suggesting he was treating his partner as a promotional tool.

Who is Bianca Censori?

Censori, 30, gained public recognition after marrying West in December 2022, just one month after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalised. Initially joining Yeezy as an employee, she ultimately became Kayne West's spouse. Since their marriage, she has remained in the spotlight, frequently making headlines with her bold and unconventional fashion choices.

Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, preparing to celebrate Valentine's Day together.
Is this the fifth or sixth time the press has falsely reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I've lost count.

West, 47, kept to his signature all-black ensemble, accessorised with a diamond chain and grills. The couple appeared to mimic the cover art of West’s 2024 album “Vultures 1,” which featured Censori posing with minimal clothing.

Key Takeaways
  • Media speculation can often misrepresent celebrity relationships.
  • Public appearances and fashion choices can lead to misinterpretations of personal lives.
  • Official statements from representatives are essential for accurate information regarding celebrities.
First Published:14 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST
