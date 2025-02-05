Kanye West brags about Bianca Censori’s ‘naked’ look at Grammy 2025, shares wife’s unblurred viral video

Kanye West did not step inside the Grammy 2025 venue. But, that did not stop him from claiming victory over the event. Now, he has bragged about wife Bianca Censori’s naked look at the Grammys.

Kanye West's Instagram Stories Kanye West shared a number of Instagram Stories to brag about his wife’s breakthrough moment online.

“FOR CLARITY: FEBRUARY 4TH 2025 MY WIFE IS THE MOST GOOGLED PERSON ON THE PLANET CALLED EARTH,” the rapper wrote in one of the Instagram Stories.

In another post, he wrote, “WE BEAT THE GRAMMIES.”

He also shared his photo with wife Bianca Censori after the Grammy 2025 appearance. Ye wrote, “ME AND MY WIFE THE MOST GOOGLED PERSON ON THE PLANET.”

He posted an uncut and unblurred version of Bianca Censori’s viral video in one of his Instagram Stories. At the same time, he shared high online trends about his wife.

Kanye West’s statement to paparazzi Soon after Bianca Censori’s naked look at the Grammys, Kanye arrived at a recording studio in Los Angeles with his wife. Paparazzi surrounded him. The American rapper, now known as Ye, urged them to ask how it felt to “beat the Grammys”. When they did, he simply replied, “We beat the Grammys”, reported TMZ.

Although Kanye was an invited guest, he never entered the Crypto.com Arena, where the Grammy Awards took place. He only appeared briefly outside to walk the red carpet with Bianca, who wore a completely see-through dress.

Bianca’s “nude” outfit grabbed widespread attention, but event organisers did not object. Sources told TMZ that security officials and the Recording Academy were present but received no formal complaints about her revealing outfit.

The LAPD also confirmed that no one from the Grammys had reported any concerns about her attire. While organisers were aware of Kanye’s planned red-carpet appearance, they were reportedly caught off guard by Bianca’s dress.

Despite the controversy, Bianca and Kanye’s Grammy moment was brief. Still, it is probably the most talked-about highlight of the event.