Kanye West buys new luxury property for ₹294 crore with 11 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms; check details

Kanye West has acquired a luxurious mansion in Beverly Park North, Beverly Hills. After selling his Malibu estate, the well-known rapper and fashion designer bought this new property for around ₹294 crore ($35 million), TMZ reported while citing property records.

It marks another major real estate acquisition for the star, who continues to make headlines in music, fashion and luxury properties.

The report comes while Adidas and Kanye West, now known as Ye, have agreed to end their legal dispute without any financial exchange. The conflict began in 2022 after Adidas cut ties with Ye over antisemitism allegations.

This mansion, located in a gated community, spreads across nearly seven acres and boasts a massive 20,000 square feet of living space. The property features 11 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms, offering plenty of room for Kanye and his family.

It also includes an entertainment pavilion connected to the main residence and a pool area that resembles a resort. The pool area comes with cascading waterfalls, multiple pools for swimming and relaxation, a pool house and a gazebo. There is a paddle tennis court on the grounds as well, the publication added.

Kanye completed this purchase through an off-market deal, using the same LLC he utilised to sell his Malibu home in September, as per TMZ.

While Kanye spent $35 million on this estate, other properties in the area are known to be even pricier. For instance, Honey co-founder George Ruan recently bought a nearby property for nearly ₹370 crore ($44 million).

In this transaction, Gigi Gharai of Coldwell Banker Real Estate represented the seller while Jacob Greene, a partner at The Altman Brothers team with Douglas Elliman, represented Kanye.