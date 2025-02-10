Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, appears to have deactivated his X (formerly Twitter) account after a series of controversial posts in recent days, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

On Sunday, December. 9, Ye posted antisemitic, misogynistic, and homophobic messages, along with clips from explicit videos. His final message claimed that his posts were being limited on the platform and announced his plans to set up a Discord channel.

"MY TWITTER REACH HAS BEEN LIMITED SO I AM NOT ALLOWED TO TREND DOING SUPER BOWL I AM SETTING UP A DISCORD CHANEL ON MY WEBSITE WELCOME TO AMERICA," read his post.

Shortly after, Milo Yiannopoulos, who works with Ye's Yeezy brand, confirmed that Ye had deactivated his account, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He directed media inquiries to his firm, Tarantula.

"Ye has deactivated his X account for the time being. Journalists with requests for comment about this or any other matter pertaining to Ye may direct them to my firm at my@trnt.la."

West's exit from X came shortly after his unexpected Super Bowl commercial aired nationwide. In the ad, the rapper alleged that he had spent all the production money on his new dental work and, as a result, filmed the commercial using just an iPhone. He further asked viewers to visit his website, Yeezy.com, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Earlier Kanye had also demanded US President Donald Trump's help in freeing music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who is currently in jail on serious charges, including alleged sex trafficking and racketeering.