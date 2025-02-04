Kanye West and Bianca Censori stole the spotlight at Grammy 2025. They made headlines with their bold red carpet moment. According to Us Weekly, the couple deliberately planned their viral appearance, ensuring all eyes were on them.

An insider told Us Weekly that the idea was entirely Kanye’s vision, with no outside influence. The source revealed that Bianca Censori enjoys attention. Both she and West thrive on the buzz, whether positive or negative.

“It’s all Kanye; there’s no outside influence. Bianca likes the attention. Good or bad, they love it. They love the buzz,” the insider told the publication.

“He (Kanye West) is a master of publicity stunts. He knows how to stay in the game. He’s a master. He directs the ship and makes sure everyone knows that,” the insider added.

On the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, Kanye West’s wife removed her black fur coat, revealing a sheer dress that exposed her body completely. Meanwhile, West stood beside her in a simple black T-shirt and pants, letting the ‘naked’ moment unfold.

After their shocking entrance, West and Censori left before the ceremony began, leading to speculation that they were removed. However, Us Weekly confirmed that the couple left voluntarily and had no intention of staying.

Kanye West later claimed that journalist Don Lemon was behind the rumours though Lemon denied involvement. The source clarified that West had been officially invited to the red carpet and left as planned to attend his after-party.

Kanye West’s Grammy 2025 Nomination West was nominated for Best Rap Song for his track, Carnival. He lost to Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us.

Following the awards show, Kanye West and Bianca Censori attended an after-party. There, Censori wore another bold black mesh bodysuit, further grabbing attention.