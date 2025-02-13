Aravind Srinivas, the CEO of artificial intelligence research company Perplexity AI, has made a controversial comment directed at rapper Kanye West on social media platform X.
In a now-viral post, Srinivas wrote, “Welcome back @kanyewest. First step for you is to accept that you’re a retard and start using Perplexity and fact check yourself before you post anything here. Sign up for pro. You have enough money to do that.”
(This is a developing story. Comeback for more updates)
