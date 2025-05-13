Karen Read murder trial abruptly PAUSED: Massachusetts court cites ‘unavoidable circumstances’

Witness testimony in the high-profile murder trial of Karen Read was unexpectedly paused on Tuesday (May 13), just minutes before court was set to resume in Dedham, Massachusetts. The Norfolk Superior Court issued a brief statement citing “unavoidable circumstances” as the reason for the delay, offering no further explanation.

The next court date remains uncertain.

Trial set to enter day 15 The court was scheduled to continue with the 15th day of witness testimony in the trial of Read, 45, who is accused of murdering her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, in January 2022. Prosecutors allege she struck O’Keefe with her Lexus SUV and left him to die in a snowstorm outside the home of fellow officer Brian Albert in Canton.

Key testimony from State Trooper Bukhenik The murder trial had been gaining momentum following three days of testimony from Massachusetts State Trooper Yuri Bukhenik, who wrapped up his direct examination on Monday.

Bukhenik told jurors that a broken taillight on Read’s SUV led police to suspect her involvement in O’Keefe’s death. “That was what formed the case,” Bukhenik said, referring to the taillight and the alleged admission.

Defense challenges credibility of investigation During a cross-examination, Read’s defense attorney attacked the credibility of the investigation and questioned Bukhenik about the role of former State Trooper Michael Proctor, who was fired in March over unrelated misconduct. Proctor, a subordinate of Bukhenik during the early stages of the investigation, had allegedly sent vulgar and biased text messages related to Read’s case.

Competing narratives: Deliberate hit or frame-up? Prosecutors say Read was intoxicated and deliberately hit O’Keefe in a rage before fleeing the scene. She has been charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Read has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Her attorneys argue that she is being framed, alleging that O’Keefe died during a fight inside the home at 34 Fairview Road and was dragged outside to mislead investigators.

Background: A trial in the spotlight The first trial ended in a hung jury in 2024, leading to a mistrial. This retrial has garnered intense media coverage and public scrutiny, with legal observers watching closely for how new evidence and witness credibility will sway jurors.