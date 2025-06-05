Karine Jean-Pierre, ex-White House press secretary, leaves Democratic party, to slam Biden betrayal in new book

Former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has left the Democratic Party, citing its "betrayal" of former President Joe Biden, and registered as an Independent, according to an announcement by her publisher, Hachette Book Group, on Wednesday (June 4).

Jean-Pierre, who served under Biden from 2022 to early 2025, will detail her decision in an upcoming book titled "Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines", slated for release on October 21.

“Freeing ourselves of boxes” In a statement accompanying the book announcement, Jean-Pierre said: “Until January 20, I was responsible for speaking on behalf of the President of the United States. At noon on that day, I became a private citizen who, like all Americans and many of our allies around the world, had to contend with what was to come next for our country.”

She added: “I determined that the danger we face as a country requires freeing ourselves of boxes. We need to be willing to exercise the ability to think creatively and plan strategically.”

Insider account of Biden’s exit According to the publisher, the book will offer an insider’s view of “the three weeks that led to Biden’s abandoning his bid for a second term and the betrayal by the Democratic Party that led to his decision.”

Jean-Pierre had strongly defended Biden following his poor debate performance against Donald Trump, which triggered calls from top Democrats for him to withdraw from the race. Biden, then 81, ultimately dropped out, citing concerns over his health and electability.

A shift beyond party lines Legacy Lit said Jean-Pierre’s book will not only recount her White House experience but also advocate for a broader political shift: “She presents clear arguments and provocative evidence as an insider about the importance of dismantling the torrent of disinformation and misinformation that has been rampant in recent elections.”

The publisher said she would urge Americans to move beyond “blind loyalty” to the two-party system and “embrace life as Independents.”

From party loyalist to critic Jean-Pierre, 50, previously worked as deputy press secretary and served as a senior adviser to Biden’s 2020 campaign. She was also a regional political director during President Barack Obama’s first term.

The publisher emphasised: “Jean-Pierre didn’t come to her decision to be an Independent lightly.”

Her departure and forthcoming book come amid renewed scrutiny of the Biden administration, as former aides face criticism over whether they downplayed the president’s cognitive decline — an issue raised in the recent exposé "Original Sin" by two journalists.