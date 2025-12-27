Karoline Leavitt expecting baby girl, due May 2026: ‘Beyond excited to become a girl mom’

Karoline Leavitt, White House Press Secretary, announced on Instagram on Friday (December 26) that she is expecting a baby girl, due in May 2026, calling the news the “greatest Christmas gift” for her family.

“The greatest Christmas gift we could ever ask for — a baby girl coming in May 2026,” Leavitt wrote in the post.

Leavitt said she and her husband are looking forward to expanding their family and seeing their son take on a new role.

“My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family and can’t wait to watch our son become a big brother,” she wrote.

She also reflected on motherhood, describing it as a deeply meaningful experience.

“My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth,” Leavitt said.

In her post, Leavitt thanked President Donald Trump and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for their support, highlighting what she described as a family-friendly work environment.

“I am also extremely grateful to President Trump and our Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for their support, and for fostering a pro-family environment in the White House,” she wrote.

Looking ahead, Leavitt said she is excited about the year to come, both personally and professionally.

“2026 is going to be a great year and I am so excited to be a girl mom,” she added.

Leavitt and her husband welcomed their first child, a son, in July 2024.