‘Karoline Leavitt is a machinegun’: Donald Trump hails Press Secretary's brain, lips; calls her amazing

US President Donald Trump hurled praises at Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. In an interview with Rob Finnerty on Newsmax, he remarked that 27-year-old is the best Press Secretary a President has ever had.

During the interaction, aired on August 1, Donald Trump said, “She's become a star. It's that face, it's that brain, it's those lips, the way they move. They move like she is a machinegun…. She is a star, she is a great person actually.”

He added, “I don't think anybody has ever had a best Press Secretary than Karoline Leavitt. She has been amazing.”