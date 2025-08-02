‘Karoline Leavitt is a machinegun’: Donald Trump hails Press Secretary's brain, lips; calls her amazing

US President Donald Trump hurled praises at Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. In an interview, he remarked that 27-year-old is the best Press Secretary a President has ever had.

Updated2 Aug 2025, 06:39 AM IST
US President Donald Trump hurled praises at Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. In an interview with Rob Finnerty on Newsmax, he remarked that 27-year-old is the best Press Secretary a President has ever had.

During the interaction, aired on August 1, Donald Trump said, “She's become a star. It's that face, it's that brain, it's those lips, the way they move. They move like she is a machinegun…. She is a star, she is a great person actually.”

He added, “I don't think anybody has ever had a best Press Secretary than Karoline Leavitt. She has been amazing.”

 

This is a developing story, check back for more updates

