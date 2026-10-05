Karoline Leavitt joins Fox News after stepping down from Trump's administration: Here's what we know

Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has now announced her next chapter after stepping down from the Trump administration. She said that she would be heading to Fox News.

Karoline Leavitt joins Fox News According to the network, Leavitt will serve as an on-air contributor. She would begin on November 1, the network shared on Monday.

"Karoline's firsthand experience in the White House and on the presidential campaign trail gives her a distinct understanding of today's political landscape," said the network's CEO, Suzanne Scott, in a statement, as quoted by the AP.

For her part, Leavitt, in the same statement, said that she looked forward to joining the news outlet. She said that she would be "bringing my unique perspective from my experience as White House Press Secretary, along with the same energy and candor that defined my tenure, to Fox’s millions of viewers across their many platforms.”

Also Read | Karoline Leavitt's Final Address To Press As White House Press Secretary

Who is Karoline Leavitt The 29-year-old, Karoline Leavitt, was the youngest person ever in the role of press secretary in White House. She announced her exit at the end of August.

US President Donald Trump described her as one of his “most trusted aides.”

Why Karoline Leavitt left the White House Previously, Leavitt said she wanted to spend more time with her two kids at home. She has a two-year-old son. She welcomed her second child, Viviana, who was born in May.

At the time, she had also said that she would continue as a “top advisor” to Trump.

Meanwhile, Leavitt is not the first one from Trump's press secretaries to join Fox News. Several more have previously joined the network. Among them was Kayleigh McEnany who joined in 2021 and still remains at the company.

Dana Perino, former press secretary for President George W Bush, is also a political commentator at the network.

On the other hand, Donald Trump has also hired several Fox News personalities to key jobs in his administration. Probably, the most popular among them is Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Leavitt has been in the news from time to time with her political statements. Despite leaving the White House, she has continued to defend Trump administration on social media. She also addressed at the Republican Midterm Convention which took place last month.