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Karoline Leavitt joins Fox News after stepping down from Trump's administration: Here's what we know

Karoline Leavitt announced her exit from White House after welcoming her second child. She served as the press secretary.

Sneha Biswas
Published5 Oct 2026, 10:36 PM IST
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Pictures of Karoline Leavitt (L) and Donald Trump (R).
Pictures of Karoline Leavitt (L) and Donald Trump (R).(Reuters/ AFP)
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Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has now announced her next chapter after stepping down from the Trump administration. She said that she would be heading to Fox News.

Karoline Leavitt joins Fox News

According to the network, Leavitt will serve as an on-air contributor. She would begin on November 1, the network shared on Monday.

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"Karoline's firsthand experience in the White House and on the presidential campaign trail gives her a distinct understanding of today's political landscape," said the network's CEO, Suzanne Scott, in a statement, as quoted by the AP.

For her part, Leavitt, in the same statement, said that she looked forward to joining the news outlet. She said that she would be "bringing my unique perspective from my experience as White House Press Secretary, along with the same energy and candor that defined my tenure, to Fox’s millions of viewers across their many platforms.”

Also Read | Karoline Leavitt's Final Address To Press As White House Press Secretary

Who is Karoline Leavitt

The 29-year-old, Karoline Leavitt, was the youngest person ever in the role of press secretary in White House. She announced her exit at the end of August.

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US President Donald Trump described her as one of his “most trusted aides.”

Why Karoline Leavitt left the White House

Previously, Leavitt said she wanted to spend more time with her two kids at home. She has a two-year-old son. She welcomed her second child, Viviana, who was born in May.

At the time, she had also said that she would continue as a “top advisor” to Trump.

Meanwhile, Leavitt is not the first one from Trump's press secretaries to join Fox News. Several more have previously joined the network. Among them was Kayleigh McEnany who joined in 2021 and still remains at the company.

Dana Perino, former press secretary for President George W Bush, is also a political commentator at the network.

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On the other hand, Donald Trump has also hired several Fox News personalities to key jobs in his administration. Probably, the most popular among them is Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Also Read | Did Karoline Leavitt predict the correspondent's dinner shooting? Watch

Leavitt has been in the news from time to time with her political statements. Despite leaving the White House, she has continued to defend Trump administration on social media. She also addressed at the Republican Midterm Convention which took place last month.

Who replaced Karoline Leavitt

According to Forbes, Leavitt's role at the White House has not been filled yet. The operations of the press team is currently being overseen by Steven Cheung, the Communications Director of the White House.

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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