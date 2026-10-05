Karoline Leavitt joins Fox News after stepping down from Trump's administration: Here's what we know

Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has now announced her next chapter after stepping down from the Trump administration. She said that she would be heading to Fox News.

Karoline Leavitt joins Fox News According to the network, Leavitt will serve as an on-air contributor. She would begin on November 1, the network shared on Monday.

Advertisement

"Karoline's firsthand experience in the White House and on the presidential campaign trail gives her a distinct understanding of today's political landscape," said the network's CEO, Suzanne Scott, in a statement, as quoted by the AP.

For her part, Leavitt, in the same statement, said that she looked forward to joining the news outlet. She said that she would be "bringing my unique perspective from my experience as White House Press Secretary, along with the same energy and candor that defined my tenure, to Fox’s millions of viewers across their many platforms.”

Also Read | Karoline Leavitt's Final Address To Press As White House Press Secretary

Who is Karoline Leavitt The 29-year-old, Karoline Leavitt, was the youngest person ever in the role of press secretary in White House. She announced her exit at the end of August.

Advertisement

US President Donald Trump described her as one of his “most trusted aides.”

Why Karoline Leavitt left the White House Previously, Leavitt said she wanted to spend more time with her two kids at home. She has a two-year-old son. She welcomed her second child, Viviana, who was born in May.

At the time, she had also said that she would continue as a “top advisor” to Trump.

Meanwhile, Leavitt is not the first one from Trump's press secretaries to join Fox News. Several more have previously joined the network. Among them was Kayleigh McEnany who joined in 2021 and still remains at the company.

Dana Perino, former press secretary for President George W Bush, is also a political commentator at the network.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Donald Trump has also hired several Fox News personalities to key jobs in his administration. Probably, the most popular among them is Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Leavitt has been in the news from time to time with her political statements. Despite leaving the White House, she has continued to defend Trump administration on social media. She also addressed at the Republican Midterm Convention which took place last month.

Who replaced Karoline Leavitt According to Forbes, Leavitt's role at the White House has not been filled yet. The operations of the press team is currently being overseen by Steven Cheung, the Communications Director of the White House.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.