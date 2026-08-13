Karoline Leavitt successor: Alina Habba, Matt Boyle, Steven Cheung among names in race for White House press secretary

Karoline Leavitt, 28, the youngest person to serve as White House press secretary, announced that she would step down at the end of August to spend more time with her two young children. Trump praised her as one of his “most trusted aides” and said she had done a “phenomenal job” representing his administration.

Her exit has triggered speculation over who could replace her.

Several names are now being discussed within Trump’s orbit, with Alina Habba and Breitbart Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle emerging as early contenders, according to The New York Post, which cited sources within the administration.

Alina Habba Habba, a former acting US attorney for New Jersey, is among the most prominent names being considered. She became widely known as one of Trump's defence lawyers and frequently appeared on television to defend the former president.

She later served briefly as a counselor to Trump in the White House before being appointed acting US attorney for New Jersey.

A Habba appointment could also echo Trump's first administration, when lawyer Kayleigh McEnany served as press secretary and became one of his most prominent defenders.

Matthew Boyle Matthew Boyle, Washington bureau chief at Breitbart, is another name reportedly gaining support among Trump allies.

Boyle has extensive experience covering Trump and working as a conservative media figure. Supporters reportedly view him as a strong communicator with a combative but steady presence who could fit Trump's political messaging strategy.

Steven Cheung White House communications director Steven Cheung is also being reportedly considered. A longtime Trump adviser and spokesman, Cheung is known for his aggressive defence of the President and has already taken on some responsibilities associated with the press secretary's office.

Cheung helped oversee Leavitt's duties during her maternity leave and regularly meets journalists to provide information and shape coverage. However, he has generally avoided on-camera briefings.

Taylor Budowich Former White House deputy chief of staff for communications and personnel Taylor Budowich is another potential successor.

Budowich was closely involved in the administration's early messaging strategy and played a major role in reshaping the White House press pool, expanding access for more media outlets to smaller presidential events.

He left the White House last September to return to the private sector.

Katie Miller Katie Miller, who served as Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary during Trump's first term, is also among the names being floated.

Miller later worked with Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and hosts a podcast featuring senior political figures. She is married to Trump's deputy chief of staff for policy, Stephen Miller.

Anna Kelly and other contenders Anna Kelly, the White House principal deputy press secretary, is another possible internal candidate. Kelly has already been working closely with the administration's communications operation.

Other names reportedly under consideration include:

-Monica Crowley, US chief of protocol and a former journalist

-Scott Jennings, a prominent pro-Trump commentator

-Kari Lake, the former Arizona political candidate who led the agency overseeing Voice of America

-Taylor Rogers, a senior communications official and former Trump campaign staffer

-Liz Huston, an assistant White House press secretary

-Margo Martin, a longtime Trump aide and one of his closest communications advisers

White House press secretaries have traditionally been selected from the administration's communications operation, making current officials such as Cheung, Kelly, Huston and Martin potentially strong candidates.

Why Leavitt is leaving Trump announced Leavitt's departure on Wednesday (August 12), saying she would leave at the end of the month to spend more time with her family. He said she would remain one of his top outside advisers and continue to be an influential voice in the Republican Party ahead of the midterm elections.

Leavitt said returning to the White House after giving birth to her second child made her realise that she could not give her two young children the attention they deserved while handling one of the administration's most demanding jobs.