Kash Patel spotted at nightclubs, spends more time in Las Vegas than at work, claims ex-FBI officer

Kash Patel, the Indian origin director of the FBI, has been accused of spending more of his time in nightclubs than at his workplace – raising the amount of unanswered questions about his absence from the headquarters of the investgative agency.

Advertisement

Frank Figliuzzi, who was FBI’s Assistant Director for Counterintelligence under Robert Mueller, claimed that US President Donald Trump's high-ranking officer is seldom spotted at the Federal Bureau of Investigation's office.

However, Kash Patel has often been spotted spending his time elsewhere, the former FBI officer claimed.

“Reportedly, he’s been visible at nightclubs far more than he has been on the seventh floor of the Hoover building,” Figliuzzi told Morning Joe co-host Jonathan Lemaire.

Patel allegedly does not receive his briefings daily anymore.

“And there are reports that daily briefings to him have been changed from every day to maybe twice weekly,” Figliuzzi claimed.

Kash Patel spending more time at home? Speaking further at the American talk show, Frank Figliuzzi claimed that Kash Patel has been dividing his time between Washington DC and his home in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

He accused the FBI director of working remotely for the ‘past week’.

Read More

“There’s also been reporting, I believe, from the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, that Patel spent a lot of his time at his home in Las Vegas—he’s been sort of working remotely for at least part of the week,” he said.

Chaos inside FBI headquarters? According to the former FBI boss, the headquarters in Washington is “chaos” behind the scenes.

Figluizzi warned that if Kash Patel kept spending more time at his home than in office, it will be ‘bad’.

“So this is both a blessing and a curse, because if he’s really trying to run things without his experience, without any experience level, things could be bad. If he’s not plugged in, things could be bad. But he’s allowing agents to run things so we don’t know where this is going,” he said. Advertisement

The former FBI officer further claimed of hearing reports of chaos inside the FBI headquarters.

“But the one word that keeps coming back at me from inside is that the building is chaos,” he said during the talk show.