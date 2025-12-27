Kash Patel announces FBI’s Hoover headquarters to 'shut down permanently', workforce to move into modern facility

Federal Bureau Of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel stated that the agency’s historic yet aging headquarters in Washington would be “shut down permanently” as staff are relocated to the building formerly used by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), which is no longer in operation.

Patel took to X and said, “After more than 20 years of failed attempts, we finalized a plan to permanently close the FBI’s Hoover headquarters and move the workforce into a safe, modern facility.” He mentioned that when they took over, taxpayers were facing nearly $5 billion for a new headquarters that wouldn’t be ready until 2035, and that plan was subsequently abandoned.

Patel explained that the decision was made to use the existing Reagan Building instead, which would save billions and allow the relocation to start immediately, with necessary safety and infrastructure upgrades already in progress. He noted that once the work is finished, most of the FBI headquarters staff will move in, while the remainder will continue focusing on field operations.

He added that the move ensures resources are directed toward defending the homeland, combating violent crime and safeguarding national security, providing the FBI workforce with improved facilities at a significantly lower cost.

Opened in 1975 on Pennsylvania Avenue and designed in the brutalist architectural style, the J. Edgar Hoover building has long faced criticism for being decrepit and ill-suited for the FBI. Nevertheless, discussions over whether and where to move the headquarters continued for years, reported Bloomberg.

If the long-planned relocation to the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center occurs, it will keep the agency’s senior staff close to the Justice Department, the White House, and other federal offices.

However, it represents a setback for Maryland, which had been promised the new headquarters in 2023 after a prolonged search, with Congress having allocated funds for construction in Greenbelt, a suburb of Washington, the report noted.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore, a Democrat, along with state officials, recently filed a lawsuit to block the cancellation of the Greenbelt plan. State Attorney General Anthony Brown stated that they would not allow the Trump administration to take away the project’s benefits from Prince George’s County or its communities.

The General Services Administration explained that the Maryland location was selected as it offered “the lowest cost to taxpayers", the best transportation access for FBI employees and visitors and the greatest assurance on the project’s delivery timeline.