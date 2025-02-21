Kash Patel as Bajirao: Donald Trump aide uses Bollywood meme to congratulate new FBI chief

Indian-origin Kash Patel, a strong ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, has been confirmed as the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), after securing a 51-49 vote in the Senate.

To congratulate Patel on his new role, Trump's assistant and White House Deputy Chief of Staff, Dan Scavino, took a playful approach by sharing a dance clip from the popular song "Malhari" from Bajirao Mastani, featuring Ranveer Singh.

The clip was edited to show Patel's face superimposed onto Singh's, adding a fun twist. He captioned, “Congratulations to the new Director of the FBI, Kash Patel.”

Watch the video here:

The White House welcomed the confirmation of Kash Patel as the new FBI Director, describing it as an important step in executing President Donald Trump's agenda to restore integrity and uphold the rule of law.

The White House further emphasised that the FBI will now refocus on its core mission of enforcing justice fairly and without bias.

Sharing a post on X, the White House wrote, “@FBIDirectorKash Patel's confirmation as FBI Director is a crucial step in executing President Trump's agenda to restore integrity and uphold the rule of law.”

Patel thanked President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi for their support and emphasised his commitment to restoring public trust in the FBI.

While the nomination faced opposition from Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, Patel received backing from the rest of the Republican Party, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who had previously opposed other Trump nominees, according to NBC News.

(With inputs from agencies)