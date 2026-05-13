Kash Patel clashes with Democratic senator over drinking allegations: ‘Unequivocally, categorically false’

FBI Director Kash Patel sharply pushed back against allegations about his conduct and leadership during a tense Senate budget hearing on Tuesday (May 12), angrily denying claims that he drinks excessively on the job.

The heated exchange unfolded during an annual Senate committee hearing featuring senior US law enforcement officials and quickly escalated into a confrontation between Patel and Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen.

Patel rejects allegations as ‘categorically false’ Van Hollen confronted Patel over allegations published in a recent article by The Atlantic that questioned Patel’s leadership of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What allegations has Kash Patel denied regarding his conduct as FBI Director? ⌵ Kash Patel has vehemently denied allegations of excessive drinking on the job and unexplained absences, which were published in an article by The Atlantic. He has called these claims "unequivocally, categorically false." 2 Why did Kash Patel sue The Atlantic? ⌵ Kash Patel filed a $250 million lawsuit against The Atlantic and journalist Sarah Fitzpatrick because he considered the article about his alleged drinking and conduct to be a "sweeping, malicious, and defamatory hit piece" that damaged his reputation. 3 What was the FBI's response to reports of a leak investigation? ⌵ An FBI spokesperson denied that any criminal leak investigation targeting a journalist connected to The Atlantic story was underway, stating that such a report was "completely false." 4 How did The Atlantic react to potential FBI leak investigations? ⌵ The Atlantic's editor-in-chief criticized reports of an FBI criminal leak investigation targeting their reporter, calling it an "outrageous attack on the free press and the First Amendment" and vowing to defend their staff vigorously. 5 What other controversies has Kash Patel faced regarding his use of FBI resources? ⌵ Kash Patel's use of FBI resources has also been questioned after he attended celebrations with Team USA hockey in Italy. An FBI spokesperson defended the travel arrangements, stating it was pre-scheduled and personal expenses would be reimbursed.

The report alleged Patel had engaged in “bouts of excessive drinking” and had unexplained absences that raised concerns inside the FBI.

Patel forcefully denied the accusations.

“I will not be tarnished by baseless allegations,” Patel told the senator.

He added that the claims were “unequivocally, categorically false.”

Hearing turns confrontational The hearing became visibly tense as Patel interrupted and shouted over Van Hollen while defending himself against the allegations.

Patel also sought to counterattack politically by referencing Van Hollen’s previous trip to El Salvador involving Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who had been detained there after an arrest in Maryland.

“You were down there slinging margaritas,” Patel said during the exchange, drawing attention to the senator’s past visit.

The confrontation marked one of the most contentious moments of the hearing.

Patel sues The Atlantic over article Patel has already filed a $250 million lawsuit against The Atlantic and journalist Sarah Fitzpatrick over the article, calling it a “sweeping, malicious, and defamatory hit piece.”

According to the lawsuit, Patel argues the story damaged his reputation.

The Atlantic has strongly defended its reporting.

The publication said it stands by the article and plans to vigorously contest what it described as a “meritless lawsuit.”

Reports emerge of possible FBI leak probe Separately, MS Now reported that the FBI had allegedly opened a criminal leak investigation connected to the Atlantic story.

The report, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, claimed investigators were examining how information from anonymous sources reached the publication.

According to the report, the inquiry was described as an “insider threat investigation.”

FBI denies journalist investigation An FBI spokesperson denied that any such investigation targeting a journalist was underway.

“This is completely false,” FBI spokesman Ben Williamson told MS Now.

“No such investigation like this exists and the reporter you mention is not being investigated at all,” he added.

The reported probe attracted attention because criminal leak investigations typically focus on government employees suspected of leaking information rather than reporters who publish stories.

The Atlantic warns of press freedom concerns The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg strongly criticized reports suggesting a journalist could be targeted in a federal leak investigation.

“If confirmed to be true, an FBI criminal leak investigation targeting our reporter would represent an outrageous attack on the free press and the First Amendment itself,” Goldberg said.

“We will defend The Atlantic and its staff vigorously; we will not be intimidated by illegitimate investigations or other acts of politically motivated retaliation,” he added.