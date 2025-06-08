Kash Patel, FBI Director, faces backlash for ‘hit a cop’ comment, social media users say ‘Remember January 6?’

Amid Los Angeles becoming the epicentre of major anti-ICE protests, FBI Director Kash Patel has warned that anyone hitting a cop will land straight in jail, reported Hindustan Times.

According to the report, Patel's comments have not gone down well with a section of the internet, which requested that the FBI Director remember the 6 January rioters whom US President Donald Trump pardoned.

About anti-ICE protests in LA: After a series of large-scale immigration raids by federal agents across the city, people in LA have started protesting. The immigration raids sparked immediate backlash as protestors clashed violently with law enforcement.

On Saturday, Donald Trump ordered 2,000 National Guard troops to the streets of Los Angeles, as the administration stated the move was taken to quell “lawlessness”.

According to an AFP report, confrontations erupted between federal agents and angry crowds after the agents shoot flash-bang grenades and tear gas towards crowds at the arrests of dozens of migrants in a city with a large Latino population.

What did Kash Patel say? Amid the situation in LA becoming tense, FBI Director Kash Patel warned that anyone hitting a police officer would go to jail.

“Hit a cop, you’re going to jail… doesn’t matter where you came from, how you got here, or what movement speaks to you. If the local police force won’t back our men and women on the thin blue line, we FBI will,” he posted on X.

Kash Patel’s becomes target of backlash After his tweet, Patel has become the target of backlash as people reminded him of the January 6, 2021 riots in the US Capitol. People also reminded him how the US administration’s stance differed at that time from now.

Earlier on 6 January 2021, a mob of Donald Trump supporters attacked the US Capitol, in which over 150 police officers were injured. In the riots one – Brian Sicknick – died the following day.

Later, when Donald Trump was elected president in the 2024 United States presidential election, he pardoned about 1,500 people charged for the riots.

Netizens slam Patel Patel post is garnering attention on social media as the users are slamming him for his statement.

“But if you do it wearing Trump merch while rioting at the US Capitol, you'll get a pardon, right, Kash?” wrote one X user.

“This declaration evidently does not apply to the Trump supporters who attacked police on Jan. 6,” another wrote.