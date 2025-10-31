Kash Patel flew on $60 million FBI jet for girlfriend's show; agency says no rules broken

After a former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin alleged that Kash Patel used a $60 million Department of Justice aircraft to travel to Pennsylvania State University over the weekend, where he attended the Real American Freestyle wrestling event to watch his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, perform, the law enforcement agency said he didn't break any rules while doing it, according to Times Of India.

“We’re in the middle of government shutdown where they’re not even gonna pay all of the employees that work for the agency that this guy heads. And this guy is jetting off to hang out with his girlfriend in Nashville on our dime?" Seraphin stated.

(This is a developing story. More to come)