Kash Patel's girlfriend sparks row, names Tucker Carlson in ‘foreign ops’ post; Candace Owens hits back - Who said what?

FBI Director Kash Patel's girlfriend Alexis Wilkins stirred up a massive debate on social media after she posted theories involving Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Joe Kent. In a X post spread across 13 posts, the country singer claimed that a “foreign-linked influence network has been running coordinated operations against the Trump administration for 22 months.”

Her lengthy post comes as Joe Kent challenged the theory that Tyler Robinson shot and killed Charlie Kirk in September 2025 at the Utah Valley University. He's expressed willingness to testify in Robinson's trial as well.

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Candace Owens strongly hit back at Wilkins, describing her as a “clinical retard” and said she does not ‘think there’s any conspiracy.'

What did Alexis Wilkins say? Alexis Wilkins began her lengthy thread by alleging that a ‘foreign-linked influence network has been running coordinated operations against the Trump administration for 22 months’.

She further claimed that it's 'real' because a similar one “they ran one against me (her).”

Wilkins mentions Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens Addressing claims that she was a Mossad “honeypot”, Kash Patel's girlfriend went on to outline a timeline surrounding the killing of Charlie Kirk and the events that followed, including Joe Kent’s recent resignation.

“March 17, 2026. Joe Kent resigns as NCTC Director. That same day Catholics for Catholics — a Flynn associated organization — announces Kent at their Washington gala. Within 24 hours: Tucker Carlson interview. Within 72 hours: Kent on stage with Flynn and Candace Owens at the Waldorf Astoria,” she added.

“I believe in the Conservative movement, I voted for President Trump's agenda, and I refuse to see it fractured for the benefit of our adversaries,” she said in conclusion.

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Candace Owens attacks Wilkins In response to Wilkins' claims, Candace Owens launched a scathing attack.

“I do just think that some people think your boyfriend's b**t ugly — I don't think there's a conspiracy here,” Owens posted on X.

Responding to Wilkins' post asking readers to 'draw their own conclusions' Candace also wrote: “My conclusion is that you are a clinical retard,” she wrote from her X account on the thread by the FBI chief's girlfriend. Owens continued admonishing Wilkins, “…if you spent this much of your personal time to produce something that is this completely and utterly false.”