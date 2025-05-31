Kash Patel not partying in Vegas? Deputy claims FBI director spends 13 hours in office

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel spends nearly 13 hours in the office, his deputy has said, quashing all rumours that the FBI chief is often seen at nighclubs in Las Vegas.

In an interview with Fox News, Dan Bongino gave a glimpse into the lives of FBI officials, including himself and Patel.

Of Kash Patel, who has been accused of spending more time at nightclubs rather than the FBI headquarters, Bongino said he is “there all day”.

“Kash is in the office by 6 am and rarely leaves before 7 pm If you think we are there for tea and crumpets… I mean, Kash is there all day,” Bongino said.

He said that he goes to the office at 7:30 am as he does not use his apartment gym.

Don Bongino also addressed the personal cost that comes with the job, revealing he is separated from his wife.

“I stare at these four walls all day in DC, you know, by myself, divorced from my wife. Not divorced, but I mean, separated. And it’s hard.”

“My wife is struggling. But I am not a victim. I am not James Comey (former FBI director). I did this and I am proud that I did it,” the deputy director of the FBI said.

Comey had earlier raised questions about Patel and Bongino's leadership. Addressing this, the FBI offcial said, “There are lots of people in the FBI who know what they’re doing. I hope these two guys are letting them guide them.”

Kash Patel accused of partying FBI director Kash Patel had earlier been accused of spending more of his time in nightclubs than at his workplace.

Frank Figliuzzi, who was FBI’s Assistant Director for Counterintelligence under Robert Mueller, claimed that US President Donald Trump's high-ranking officer is seldom spotted at the Federal Bureau of Investigation's office.

However, Kash Patel has often been spotted spending his time elsewhere, the former FBI officer claimed.

“Reportedly, he’s been visible at nightclubs far more than he has been on the seventh floor of the Hoover building,” Figliuzzi told Morning Joe co-host Jonathan Lemaire earlier this month.