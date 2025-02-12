Senator Dick Durbin has called on the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) inspector general to investigate allegations that Kash Patel, President Donald Trump’s nominee for FBI director, is already influencing the agency by orchestrating a “purge” of career officials before his Senate confirmation.

According to The Hill, Durbin sent a letter to DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz, citing “highly credible information” from multiple sources that Patel has been personally directing efforts to remove senior FBI personnel.

White House officials allegedly carrying out directives Durbin claimed that Kash Patel’s alleged directives are being executed by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, and members of a newly established FBI director’s advisory team.

“I have received highly credible information from multiple sources that Kash Patel has been personally directing the ongoing purge of career civil servants at the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” Durbin wrote in his letter to Horowitz, as reported by The Hill.

He further asserted that Patel, despite being nominated for the role, remains a private citizen with no official authority to dictate changes within the FBI. “This alleged misconduct is beyond the pale and must be investigated immediately,” Durbin added.

Contradiction to Patel’s Senate testimony Durbin, who serves as the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, noted that these reports contradict Patel’s statements during his confirmation hearing.

During his January 30 Senate hearing, Patel reportedly told Sen. Cory Booker that he was “not aware” of any plans or discussions to retaliate against FBI agents or personnel linked to Trump-related investigations. If the allegations against Patel are true, Durbin argued, he may have committed perjury.

Meeting details emerge According to the news outlet, Durbin’s letter detailed a January 29 meeting involving acting FBI Director Brian Driscoll and acting FBI Deputy Director Robert Kissane. At the meeting, FBI executives were reportedly told that certain officials had to resign or would be fired.

The letter also referenced notes from the meeting, stating that “KP wants movement at FBI, reciprocal actions for DOJ,” indicating Patel’s push for personnel changes. Durbin added that Bove, the deputy attorney general, told meeting participants he had received multiple calls from Miller the night before. Miller allegedly pressured him to expedite removals at the FBI, similar to actions already taken at the DOJ.