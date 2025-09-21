Kash Patel’s handwritten note at Senate hearing goes viral, netizens call it ‘disgusting’ — Here’s what he wrote

FBI Director Kash Patel faced backlash over a handwritten note linked to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's case during a Congressional hearing on political violence that went viral. The note, shared by journalist Aaron Rupar, includes motivational phrases and has gained over 1.6 million views on social media.

Advertisement

Patel's note, written with a blue pen, has been widely shared online. Below the FBI's black-and-white logo, the words "Director Patel" are printed.

The note “read like affirmations," the Daily Mail reported. It mentioned, “Good fight with Swalwell. Hold the line. Brush off their attacks. Rise above the next line of partisan attacks.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Kash Patel ducks Trump–Epstein questions in fiery Senate hearing

The viral post has garnered over 1.6 million views, drawing the attention of several netizens.

Netizens react Several social media users have reacted to the viral post criticising the FBI Director.

“Lmfao he's writing words of affirmation to himself,” one of the users wrote.

“Bro writing WWE match cards instead of testimony notes. ‘Good fight with Swalwell’ sounds like a bad episode of C-SPAN UFC,” added another.

“Hold the line” is definitely in reference to the Epstein files questions. Disgusting," a user said.

Also Read | FBI Director Kash Patel is on the hot seat—and eager to fight back

“Lmao this is so sad. It’s like he’s hyping himself up in the mirror before the hearing,” one of the users said.

“Those are the things he probably conveyed to Trump as wins as he begged to keep his job as FBI director,” noted another user.

Advertisement

“If I had been a member of Congress questioning Kash I would have asked him if they were disturbing him. Are we interrupting you? Kash looked like he was sitting at his desk working while ignoring what was going on in the room. Truly bizarre," a user said.

Kash Patel's Senate hearing Patel's regular disputes with Democrats, particularly California Congressman Eric Swalwell, over the handling of Jeffrey Epstein's papers were aired in a House Judiciary Committee hearing.

Swalwell questioned Patel on the Justice Department's reluctance to disclose any grand jury records related to the late financier. He asked if any of the records mentioned former US President Donald Trump, who had socialised with Epstein.

Democrat Swalwell asked Patel several times about whether he had informed Attorney General Pam Bondi that the Epstein records mentioned Trump's name.

Advertisement