Kash Patel senate grilling: From Epstein files, Trump investigations to FBI hiring rules — Key flashpoints

FBI Director Kash Patel faced intense questioning from both Republicans and Democrats during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday (September 15), with lawmakers focusing on Trump-related investigations, FBI hiring rules, crime rates and Patel’s use of government resources.

Here are the key takeaways from Patel’s face-off with Democrats:

Democrats accuse Patel of politicising the FBI Sen. Dick Durbin, the committee’s top Democrat, delivered a sharp attack on Patel’s leadership.

“Mr. Patel is the least qualified and most partisan FBI director in our nation's history,” Durbin said.

Durbin accused Patel of using the FBI to pursue Trump’s political opponents and advance the president’s grievances, including claims surrounding the 2020 election.

Epstein files become a major flashpoint Democrats questioned Patel about the FBI’s handling of records related to Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier and convicted sex offender.

They pressed Patel on why FBI agents were used to flag mentions of Trump in the Epstein files and why some records have not yet been released.

The questioning put Patel under pressure over transparency surrounding the Epstein investigation and the treatment of references to Trump in the files.

Republicans focus on falling crime Republican senators sought to highlight what they described as Patel’s record on combating violent crime and drug trafficking. FBI statistics show US crime at among its lowest levels in decades, although the decline began before Trump’s second term.

Patel also defended international cooperation, including efforts involving China and Russia to combat transnational crime, saying collaboration helps the FBI pursue some of the world’s most dangerous criminals.

FBI's bestiality hiring rule sparks backlash Patel faced questions from both parties over changes to FBI hiring rules that removed prostitution and bestiality as automatic disqualifiers.

Patel said the changes were intended to ensure trafficking victims were not automatically barred from joining the FBI.

“We did not want to punish victims of bestiality, victims who were trafficked,” Patel said.

Republican Sen. John Kennedy sharply challenged the rationale.

“Why didn't you just say what planet did you parachute in from?” Kennedy asked.

Patel said that was his initial reaction but that he later viewed the policy as a way to support victims.

Patel defends FBI against ‘weaponization’ claims Patel said he wanted to ensure the FBI was not being used for political purposes.

“I think what's most important is to not have a weaponized FBI,” Patel said. “I will endeavor every single day to make sure we have no one there that is doing that.”

His comments came amid questions about the firing of FBI personnel involved in investigations connected to Trump.

Patel questioned over taxpayer-funded travel Patel also faced scrutiny over his use of a government plane, luxury vehicles and other FBI resources. Republican committee chair Chuck Grassley had previously sought information about the spending.

Patel said he had reimbursed personal travel expenses and argued that the luxury vehicles were cheaper than others previously purchased by the FBI.

Joe DiGenova's resignation adds to scrutiny Patel’s appearance came days after Joe DiGenova abruptly resigned from a Justice Department investigation examining allegations that Trump was the victim of a criminal conspiracy. Patel was expected to face questions about the departure.

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