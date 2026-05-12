Kash Patel set for Senate hearing as lawmakers review FBI budget amid allegations of misconduct

FBI Director Kash Patel is set to appear before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday (May 12) as lawmakers review the Trump administration’s 2027 budget request for federal law enforcement agencies, even as he faces renewed scrutiny over his leadership and personal conduct.

Patel will testify alongside the heads of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the US Marshals Service, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), all of which fall under the Department of Justice (DOJ). The agencies collectively could receive nearly $41 billion under President Donald Trump’s funding proposal.

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Budget push under the spotlight The hearing is formally focused on the 2027 budget request, with Patel expected to advocate for increased funding for the FBI as part of the broader DOJ allocation.

However, the session is likely to be overshadowed by questions about the bureau’s internal management, operational priorities, and recent controversies involving its director.

Allegations of misconduct and leadership concerns Patel is expected to face pointed questioning over allegations including misuse of FBI resources for travel and claims raised in a media report that he has experienced “bouts of excessive drinking,” erratic behaviour, and frequent absences.

Patel has strongly denied the allegations. “I’ve never been intoxicated on the job,” Patel said last month, rejecting the claims made in The Atlantic report.

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He has also filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic over its reporting.

Questions over travel and public appearances Patel’s use of FBI resources has also come under scrutiny after he attended celebrations with Team USA hockey in Italy following their gold medal win in February.

While critics questioned the appropriateness of the trip, FBI spokesperson Ben Williamson defended the director’s travel arrangements, stating on social media that the visit had been pre-scheduled and that any personal expenses would be reimbursed.

Previous Congressional clash This will be Patel’s first congressional appearance since September 2025, when he clashed with Senate Democrats during a contentious oversight hearing.

At that time, lawmakers questioned him over the FBI’s handling of several high-profile matters, including the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and the management of the Jeffrey Epstein files.