Kash Patel shares photo of arrested judge in handcuffs; ex-Attorney General says it breaches govt policy

Livemint( with inputs from AP)
Updated27 Apr 2025, 06:02 AM IST
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Kash Patel on Saturday posted a picture of the Milwaukee County circuit judge, Hannah Dugan, possibly violating a government policy on making public the pictures of the defendant.

Federal agents on Friday arrested the US judge for allegedly protecting an undocumented migrant, FBI Director said, intensifying the ongoing clash between the White House and the courts over President Donald Trump's hardline deportation policies.

First Published:27 Apr 2025, 05:56 AM IST
