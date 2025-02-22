Kash Patel, the Indian-American lawyer, has been appointed as the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) by US President Donald Trump. During Kash Patel's confirmation hearing, one person among prominent figures showing support caught everyone's eye. Alexis Wilkins, Kash Patel’s country music artist girlfriend was spotted in the in the audience. Patel's parents joined the important occasion of their son's swearing-in, who travelled all the way from India.