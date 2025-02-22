Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Kash Patel, the Indian-American lawyer, has been appointed as the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) by US President Donald Trump. During Kash Patel's confirmation hearing, one person among prominent figures showing support caught everyone's eye. Alexis Wilkins, Kash Patel’s country music artist girlfriend was spotted in the in the audience. Patel's parents joined the important occasion of their son's swearing-in, who travelled all the way from India.
Other dignitaries present at the oath-taking were Donald Trump's former attorney and current top advisor, Alina Habba, Special Presidential Envoy for Special Missions, Ric Grenell, among others. On Thursday, Kash Patel was officially sworn in as the ninth director of FBI. He expressed gratitude for his family's support during the confirmation process.
