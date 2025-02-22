Kash Patel’s takes oath as FBI chief in presence of girlfriend Alexis Wilkins - 10 Interesting facts about the singer

Kash Patel, the Indian-American lawyer, has been appointed as the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) by US President Donald Trump. During Kash Patel's confirmation hearing, one person among prominent figures showing support caught everyone's eye. Alexis Wilkins, Kash Patel’s country music artist girlfriend was spotted in the in the audience. Patel's parents joined the important occasion of their son's swearing-in, who travelled all the way from India.
Who is Alexis Wilkins?
- Alexis Wilkins, the 26-year-old, is a Nashville-based country singer and conservative speaker and currently serves as a Capitol Hill press secretary.
- Alexis Wilkins has been dating Kash Patel, who has never been married, for over two years.
- The two first met at a conservative ReAwaken America event in October 2022. According to a report by Daily Mail, they began dating a few months later, in January 2023.
- The couple are set to move to Washington, DC together, Daily Mail reported.
- The singer was primarily raised in Arkansas but spent her early years in England and Switzerland.
- Alexis Wilkins pursued her studies in business and political science at Belmont University, located in Nashville.
- She has built a successful career as a Nashville-based country music artist.
- She has performed with renowned artists, including Chris Young, Joe Nichols and Parmalee.
- She is known for her opening act for Sara Evans and Lee Greenwood, one of Donald Trump’s favourite singers.
- Notably, Alexis Wilkins' Veteran's Day single ‘Stand’ and her debut EP ‘Grit,’ both secured top ten spots on iTunes.
Other dignitaries present at the oath-taking were Donald Trump's former attorney and current top advisor, Alina Habba, Special Presidential Envoy for Special Missions, Ric Grenell, among others. On Thursday, Kash Patel was officially sworn in as the ninth director of FBI. He expressed gratitude for his family's support during the confirmation process.