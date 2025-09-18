Kate Middleton and Melania Trump bond with Squirrel Scouts at Frogmore House during UK visit

Thursday, September 18, marked Princess Kate and First Lady Melania Trump’s delightful morning at Frogmore House in Windsor as part of a memorable shared engagement with young Scouts, with plenty of warmth, fun, and connection, as per a PEOPLE interview.

A day of fun with the squirrel scouts The day's activities kicked off with a lovely walk in the beautiful gardens of Frogmore House. Afterwards, the Princess and the First Lady ended the morning by enjoying several more outdoor activities with Squirrel Scouts from Lewisham, London. Kids ages 4 to 6 did fun things like a parachute game, leaf painting, and building bug hotels. Princess Kate, a lover of the outdoors, took the time to reaffirm her belief in the joy of nature.

Kate's involvement with the young Scouts was commended by Chief Scout Dwayne Fields, who stated, "The Princess of Wales is simply amazing with our youth. She makes a personal connection with them and loves sharing stories."

Melania's welcoming engagement First Lady Melania Trump was equally impressive as she had a warm and welcoming presence. Fields said, “Melania was also quite similar. She asked lots of questions and really connected with the children. They did some art together, and it was great to watch her enjoy herself.” Like Kate, Melania embraced the child's innocence and curiosity, with one young Scout commenting, “Are you the next princess?”

Motivating young minds All day long, Kate and Melania connected with the kids through personal anecdotes about their own children - leading to a sense of connection. Kate talked about her kids: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, while Melania shared memories from her childhood. Fields felt the conversation fostered a connection, and this made the day special for the young Scouts, showing them to be confident and brave.

The Badge Ceremony was a big moment in the day. Both women gave out “Go Wild” badges for the kids, a moment the kids would remember for a long time. At the end of the day, the kids gave Kate and Melania a “Squirrels” patch to remember their day together. It was a symbol of achievement and gratitude and was very special for everyone.

A symbolic gesture of gratitude In the end, Fields presented Melania with a symbolic gift of the Chief Scout neckerchief, a thank you for visiting and to recognize her contribution to the movement. They expressed, “To have the Princess of Wales and the First Lady here, especially with our youngest Scouts, this shines a light on the amazing work that we do.”

This was a heartwarming morning for not just highlighting the valuable work of the Scouts but also showcasing the love and respect that two mothers have in mind when inspiring the next generation.

