Katy Perry to lead FIFA World Cup 2026 opener; Shakira, Burna Boy, Rema join star lineup

Pop sensation Katy Perry is set to headline the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the United States, according to a report by Billboard.

The global sporting event, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, is expected to begin with grand celebrations featuring several internationally known music stars.

FIFA recently unveiled the list of performers who will participate in ceremonies ahead of the tournament’s opening matches across the host countries. Perry is expected to perform at SoFi Stadium on June 12 before the United States faces Paraguay in one of the opening fixtures of the tournament.

Katy Perry Confirms Performance On Instagram

Perry also confirmed the announcement through her Instagram account, sharing her excitement with fans.

“Kicking my feet because I'm performing at the @fifaworldcup 2026 Opening Ceremony in Los Angeles on June 12th! Stay tuned for more info - don't let this be #TheOneThatGotAway,” she wrote.

The singer’s announcement quickly sparked excitement online, with fans anticipating a major live performance from the Grammy-nominated artist known for chartbusters such as Firework, Roar and Teenage Dream.

Star-Studded Performance Line-Up Apart from Katy Perry, FIFA’s entertainment line-up reportedly includes several global music stars from different genres and regions.

Artists expected to perform during the opening celebrations include Future, Lisa of K-pop group Blackpink, Tyla, Anitta, Rema and DJ Sanjoy.

Meanwhile, the opening ceremony in Mexico City on June 11 — ahead of the match between Mexico and South Africa — will feature performances by Alejandro Fernández, Danny Ocean, Lila Downs, Belinda, J Balvin and popular Mexican bands Los Ángeles Azules and Maná.

The ceremonies are expected to blend football, music and cultural performances as FIFA prepares for what will be the largest World Cup edition in history.

Also Read | Indian fans may not be able to watch FIFA World Cup 2026: Here is why

Shakira Returns To FIFA Stage The 2026 World Cup will also mark the return of Shakira to the global football stage nearly a decade after her iconic FIFA anthem Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) became one of the most recognisable World Cup songs ever.

Shakira recently announced a new song titled Dai Dai for the tournament.

On Thursday, the singer shared a teaser video filmed at Maracanã Stadium and revealed that the complete track will release on May 14.

The song also features Burna Boy, adding another major international collaboration to the tournament’s music line-up.

Shakira’s 2010 anthem Waka Waka became a massive global hit during the FIFA World Cup in South Africa and dominated several Billboard charts. Even years later, the song continues to remain closely associated with football celebrations around the world.

Biggest FIFA World Cup Ever The FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled to take place from June 11 to July 19 and will be the first edition jointly hosted by three countries — the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The tournament is also set to become the biggest FIFA World Cup ever, with 48 teams competing across 104 matches.

While the opening match will be held in Mexico City, the final is scheduled to take place in New Jersey.