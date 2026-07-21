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Kaylee Hottle, well-known for Godzilla vs Kong, dies at 18

Kaylee Hottle, the deaf actress known for playing Jia in two Godzilla films, has died at 18 after a car accident in Maryland, her father Joshua Hottle has confirmed.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published21 Jul 2026, 10:16 PM IST
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Kaylee Hottle, the deaf actress best known for playing Jia in two films from the Godzilla franchise, has died at the age of 18 after a car accident in Maryland, her father has confirmed.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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