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Kelly Curtis, actress and elder sister of Jamie Lee Curtis, dies at 69

Kelly Curtis, actress and sister of Jamie Lee Curtis, has died at the age of 69. The news was confirmed by Jamie Lee Curtis, who paid tribute to her elder sister in an emotional social media post.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated31 May 2026, 12:39 AM IST
Kelly Curtis, the actress and elder sister of Hollywood star Jamie Lee Curtis, has died at the age of 69.
Kelly Curtis, the actress and elder sister of Hollywood star Jamie Lee Curtis, has died at the age of 69.
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Kelly Curtis, the American actress and elder sister of Jamie Lee Curtis, died on Saturday at the age of 69.

Kelly Curtis dies at 69

Jamie Lee Curtis confirmed the death of her older sister in a post shared on Facebook.

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“A warm aloha to my older sister, Kelly Lee Curtis. She passed away this morning. In her home. In nature. At peace. She was my first friend and lifelong confidant. She was jaw droppingly beautiful, and a talented actress. She played a mean game of hearts, collected turtles, loved her family, nature, music, thrifting, travel, Facebook, and Pokémon Go. She was proud of her Danish roots and Hungarian Jewish ancestry and was a devoted American patriot,” read Jamie's message on Facebook.

Also Read | Jamie Lee Curtis says she’s preparing to retire from Hollywood. Why?

She continued, “She will be remembered for her loving generosity, fierce opinions, endless curiosity, unique style, and her powdered, almond, crescent cookies at Christmas, hence her name, Auntie Cookie. Kelly always signed off any message or fare thee well with a Hungarian blessing… Isten Veled, God is with you. Isten Veled to my sister of the sun and the moon, my Tai. I’ll see you on down the line.”

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More about Kelly Curtis

Born in 1956, Kelly Curtis was the eldest daughter of legendary Hollywood actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh. Growing up in one of cinema’s most famous families, she followed her parents and sister into the entertainment industry and built a career that included both acting and behind-the-scenes work.

Curtis appeared in a number of film and television productions throughout the 1980s and 1990s. Her screen credits included roles in Trading Places, Magic Sticks, and The Devil’s Daughter, as well as appearances in television series such as The Equalizer, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and The Sentinel.

Although she never achieved the same level of international fame as her sister, Kelly remained active within the industry and later worked behind the camera, assisting Jamie Lee Curtis on several projects, including Freaky Friday and Christmas with the Kranks.

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Kelly Curtis is survived by her husband, playwright Scott Morfee, and members of the Curtis family. Tributes continued to emerge across social media following Jamie Lee Curtis’s announcement, as colleagues, fans and members of the entertainment industry remembered her life and career.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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