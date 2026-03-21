Kendra Duggar held days after Joseph's arrest—all we know about abuse charges against 19 Kids and Counting alum, wife

Kendra Duggar, the wife of Joseph Duggar—one of the 19 Duggar siblings in the TLC reality TV show 19 Kids and Counting—was arrested on Friday, days after her husband's arrest.

A warrant for Kendra Duggar's arrest was issued on Friday but the former reality TV star was not found at the Duggar family compound, TMZ reported.

However, Kendra's arrest was later confirmed by the Washington County Detention Center, although it is unclear where she was arrested.

She was later released after paying her bail bond, which was set at $1470, US Weekly reported.

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What are the Duggars wanted for? TMZ reported that 27-year-old Kendra Duggar is wanted for allegedly endangering the welfare of a minor and false imprisonment, which is the intentional, unlawful restraint or confinement of a person against their will within a specific, bounded area, without legal justification.

Her husband, meanwhile, faces charges of molesting a nine-year-old during a vacation in Florida in 2022, with charges against him including four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, as well as four counts of second-degree false imprisonment.

"The victim reported Duggar repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap,” Bay City police said in a statement on Thursday, following Joseph's arrest.

“As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket. During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs," the police statement added, providing some details of the 14-year-old's complain to the cops.

The victim also reportedly told authorities that Joseph stopped and “eventually apologized for his actions.”

The victim’s father also confronted Joseph about the incidents earlier this month, US Weekly reported, adding that the 19 Kids and Counting alum “admitted his actions to the victim’s father and to Tontitown Detectives,” per the police.

No additional details have been provided by the police, who have described the investigation as "active and ongoing".

Joseph is currently awaiting extradition to Florida, where his alleged crimes took place, having appeared in court virtually on Friday and waiving his right to an extradition hearing.

19 Kids and Counting Joseph rose to fame early on as one of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar's 19 children, with the family being featured on TLC's 19 Kids and Counting.