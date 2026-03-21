Kendra, Joseph Duggar arrested over molesting minor: How much is the net worth of '19 Kids and Counting' alum, wife?

Former Reality TV star Joseph Duggar is facing serious charges of molestation of a minor while vacationing in Florida in 2020. Recently, his wife, Kendra, was also charged with child endangerment and false imprisonment.
Joseph, 31, was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behaviour conducted by a person 18 years or older, PEOPLE reported citing the Bay County Sheriff's Office.
Joseph and Kendra Duggar have a sizable following on their joint Instagram account, which also features their three kids. As of March 21, the Duggar's littleduggarfamily has over 554,000 followers on Instagram.
Joseph and Kendra shared family-centred lifestyle content — from parenting moments to everyday Arkansas life.
The account, although dormant since late 2021, reportedly generated roughly $383,000 to $524,000 annually, according to a Marca report, citing recent analytics. These estimates include sponsorships and brand deals on typical influencer rates.
Other than income from social media, Joseph had also recently received his “Real Estate Brokers License and has enjoyed getting to work in the Real Estate industry,” said the Duggar family's official website.
Like Joseph's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, who both hold real estate licenses, real estate remains one of the most concrete financial pillars for many adult Duggar children.
Joseph has 18 other siblings, namely, Josh, Jana, John-David, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Josiah, Joy-Anna, Jedidiah, Jeremiah, Jason, James, Justin, Jackson, Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace and Josie.
Jim and Michelle have long invested in land and properties around Springdale and the surrounding area, often flipping homes or leasing commercial holdings.
Marca reported that the family collectively hold roughly $3.5 million in total assets. However, the individual net worth of each sibling is difficult to verify.
The family also earned an estimated $25,000 to $45,000 per episode of 19 Kids and Counting during its run. Its last episode aired in 2020. However, how those payments were distributed internally remains unclear.
Joseph Duggar is currently awaiting extradition to Bay County to face the charges. He was booked into the Washington County, Arkansas, jail on March 18 at 3:59 p.m. local time, PEOPLE reported.
He was charged in connection with a child sexual abuse case involving a then-9-year-old girl who was on vacation with her family in Panama City Beach in 2020.
His arrest came years after his brother Josh, in 2015, confessed to molesting multiple young girls, including sisters Jill (Duggar) Dillard and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald, as a teenager.
Josh was also found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography in December 2021. He was sentenced in May 2022 to 12 and a half years and has been serving out his sentence at FCI Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas, with an anticipated release date in August 2032.
Meanwhile, Kendra is wanted for allegedly endangering the welfare of a minor and false imprisonment, which is the intentional, unlawful restraint or confinement of a person against their will within a specific, bounded area, without legal justification. She was arrested on Friday, days after her husband's arrest.
Kendra is currently out on bail, which was set at $1470, US Weekly reported.
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