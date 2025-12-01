Kennedy Center to be renamed to include Trump's name — White House announces change after ‘unanimous’ vote

The popular Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. is set to be renamed to the Trump-Kennedy Center, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Thursday.

In a post on X, Leavitt highlighted the "unbelievable" work that US President Donald Trump had done for the cultural center, formally known as the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.

In her announcement, Leavitt added that the center's board of trustees, who were appointed by Trump in February, had "voted unanimously" for renaming the renowned place after the current president.

"I have just been informed that the highly respected Board of the Kennedy Center, some of the most successful people from all parts of the world, have just voted unanimously to rename the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center, because of the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building," Leavitt said.

"Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, and likewise, congratulations to President Kennedy, because this will be a truly great team long into the future! The building will no doubt attain new levels of success and grandeur,” she said," she added.

Trump had earlier signalled that a name change was impending.

In a post on Truth Social in October, the US President had shared photos of the center, calling it "TRUMP KENNEDY".

"The new TRUMP KENNEDY, whoops, I mean, KENNEDY CENTER, columns, beautifully painted in a luxuriant white enamel color, replacing the fake looking gold paint that was there for years," the US President had posted, highlighting improvements done under his watch.

The US President had named himself the chairman of the center weeks after taking office for a second time.

A slump in sales However, Leavitt's claims of Trump saving the center maybe misleading, if recent data on ticket sales is taken.

Last month, The New York Times reported that ticket sales in October this year were down by 50% compared to the same period last year.

A similar report published by The Washington Post revealed an "across-the-board-drop-off" in ticket sales for the Kennedy Center's three largest performance venues.

The most recent high-profile event at the center was the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw, held earlier in December with Trump, FIFA chief Gianni Infantino, and several other celebrities in attendance.

Social media reactions Soon after Leavitt's announcement, netizens started sharing their thoughts on the move, with Trump supporters attacking detractors and vice-versa.

“The left is going to throw a fit! I LOVE IT ! 🤣🤣🤣 (sic),” wrote one user, replying to Leavitt's post.

“Grab the popcorn, stock up on tissues for the tears, and cue the symphony of liberal heads exploding in 3... 2... 1... 💥,” was another response by a Trump supporter.

“The “Orange Cheeto-Kennedy Center” or “Epstein’s Bff-Kennedy Center” would be more fitting,” another user wrote, hitting back at Trump and his followers.

Another critic, meanwhile, pointed out that infamous dictator Adolf Hitler too had renamed places after his own name after the Nazi's took power in Germany in 1933.

Others, meanwhile, poked fun at Leavitt for congratulating Kennedy, reminding the White House Press Secretary that the 35th US President had been assassinated decades ago, in 1963.